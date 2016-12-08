Popular Christmas market set for return

A popular Christmas market is set to return this weekend.

North Shields Victorian Christmas Market, returning for its 18th year, will take place in Northumberland Square on Saturday and Sunday.

A record 120 stalls will be offering a wide variety of goods including gifts, crafts, food and drink, with thousands of shoppers expected.

Local churches and the Salvation Army will open the market with a service on the bandstand, followed by performances from local choirs and schoolchildren throughout the weekend. Other entertainment includes mini fairground rides, Punch and Judy shows, alpacas, a falconry display and a model fairground.

North Shields Customer First Centre will be providing a range of festive activities including a pantomime, floristry crafts, Christmas carols and more, while the Beacon Shopping Centre will be offering free car parking as well as Christmas craft activities.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “Stalls for the market sold out in record time this year, so we are expecting another great weekend to mark our 18th year.

“People travel from far and wide to attend the market as it’s a wonderful opportunity to welcome in the festive season with friends and family.”

The market is open 10am until 5pm on Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

It is organised each year by a partnership including North Tyneside Council, the North Shields Chamber of Trade, the Beacon Shopping Centre, the YMCA, local churches and schools.

Timings and events are subject to change or cancellation in the event of severe weather.

For further information, see www.visitnorthtyneside.com