Popular healthy snacks helps Whitley Bay company grow internationally

A company producing healthy snacks has gone global.

Whitley Bay-based Oatein Ltd, which employs eight people and is looking to recruit more, makes high-protein cookies, brownies and flapjacks.

And after launching less than two years ago, it is already exporting to 55 countries and heading for an annual turnover of more than £1million.

Its range of healthy snacks are now available in Spar supermarkets throughout the UK and Ireland, 125 LuLu Hypermarkets across the Gulf region, 400 stores in Australia and thousands of gyms and health clubs across Europe.

Oatein’s global sales director, Andy Dixon, said: “We’re also making inroads into the petrol forecourt market where we believe our products are a perfect fit.

“After all who doesn’t like a cookie with their coffee?”

Andy believes there are two reasons for the rapid growth – high-protein diets have become very popular and the taste of Oatein’s cookies, brownies and flapjacks.

He said: “Oatein came about by chance by a phone call from an old colleague who resigned from his position in a huge international dairy company to set up his own bakery, manufacturing high-protein, tasty and nutritious snacks.

“Using our knowledge and expertise of more than 20 years in the industry, we were able to produce something the sports market hadn’t seen before.”

The Oatein Flapjack is available in six flavours, including banoffee pie, cherry bakewell and chocolate peanut butter. There are six different Oatein Oats and Protein Cookies.

The recently-launched Oatein Brownie comes in cookies and cream, white chocolate and blueberry and double chocolate chip.

The company is currently in negotiations with new distributors in Brazil, Canada, India and Taiwan.

Oatein’s products are endorsed by the former rugby league star turned BBC summariser Eorl Crabtree and its mascot Mr Oatein has become a familiar and popular figure at trade events and exhibitions.