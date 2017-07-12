Popular land train to return to Whitley Bay

A popular visitor attraction will be returning to the coastline this summer.

Tynemouth-based Cygnet Events, in partnership with North Tyneside Council, will be operating the new land train in August.

The train will take passengers on a journey from the Spanish City Dome to St Mary’s Lighthouse, stopping off at Whitley Bay Mini Golf, the Rendezvous Cafe, Playhouse Whitley Bay, Waves Leisure Centre and the Briar Dene restaurant.

Leanne Nicholson, managing director of Cygnet Events, said: “The North Tyneside land train will be an excellent asset for the borough – it will allow visitors to see and appreciate the splendour of our coastline and connect to the long and rich history that the coastline offers.

“We cannot wait to get started.”

Children from first and primary schools are being invited to take part in a name the train competition, with the winner and their classmates receiving free ice cream from Mister Woods Coffee Shop in Tynemouth.

They will also be joined by Mayor Norma Redfearn on a trial run before the train is officially launched.

Mrs Redfearn said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see this new land train on the way and I’m confident it will complement the exciting work going on all along the coast.

“This is something people want at the seaside and I’m sure many families will really enjoy taking a trip on the train while taking in the amazing views and stopping off to visit all the other fantastic areas along our beautiful seafront.”

“The trial we ran in 2015 was a huge hit with thousands of people jumping onboard and leaving fabulous feedback and I have no doubt that this new venture will prove equally as successful and I wish the new operators well.”

Members of the public will be able to hop on board this August with one-way adult tickets costing £2 or £3 return, one-way child’s tickets are £1.50 or £2 return.

Further information about the land train is available at www.cygnetevents.com, or follow @cygneteventsltd on Twitter and search Cygnet Events on Facebook.

Find out more about the Seafront Master Plan at http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/category/642/coastal-regeneration