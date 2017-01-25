Popular Post Office moves into new bigger home

An award-winning Post Office has moved to new premises as it looks to offer more to customers.

West Monkseaton Post Office, which was taken over by new management last February, has moved from previous site in Earsdon Road to the former Value Centre in Cauldwell Lane, Monkseaton.

Postmaster Indy Singh is delighted with the move and believe the new look ‘main’ Post Office will ensure customers find what they are after.

As well as the traditional Post Office services there will be cards, wrapping paper, and alcohol, with the potential for groceries, gifts lines and party-ware.

The move will increase Post Office opening hours to 70 hours a week with services available seven days a week.

Mr Singh, whose father ran a Post Office, said: “We did a public consultation for 12 weeks to make sure people were aware of the move.

“We’ve got enormous support from the local community and regular customers.

“This has been two years in the making.

“We’ll be introducing more range into the shop. We needed to move into bigger premises.

“We wanted to continue to serve the people of West Monkseaton and being here means we can also serve Monkseaton.”

The branch will open from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 9am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday and 10am to 8pm on Sunday.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including international parcels, Special Delivery, Local Collect and home shopping returns, make cash withdrawals from a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, buy holiday money, get insurance, mortgages, savings and top up mobile phones.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office Regional Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”