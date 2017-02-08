Popular pub to re-open after major refurbishment

A popular pub is set to re-open following a major refurbishment – which has created a number of new jobs.

Work has been taking place at the Salutation Inn, in Front Street, Tynemouth.

And the doors to the 18th century building are set to re-open tomorrow following the £370,000 project.

Nine new jobs have been created at the pub, which will feature craft beers, cocktails a new urban style food menu, hi-tech sports viewing on new TVs, and extended licensing hours.

Stephen Lamb, leader of the new pub team, said: “The potential for The Salutation, in arguably the North East’s most aspiring town is huge but during modern times, as yet untapped.

“The pub name dates back to the 13th century monks and Priory, it’s legendary, and we’re putting the new pub back on the map with the same prestige.

“The design is jaw-droppingly inspirational, preserving authentic character while shifting to a modern, stylish, sociable environment.

“We’ve completely opened up the layout, adding to the charm with reclaimed wood and industrial finishes.

“Even the beer garden has been overhauled with heat lamps to provide all-year indulgence.”

An opening showcase VIP event on Friday starts at 5.30pm, with local acoustic act Beth Mercai adding to the atmosphere from 6pm.

Tickets will also be available to locals via the pub’s Facebook page – www. facebook.com/SalutationTynemouth – with doors fully open at 7pm.