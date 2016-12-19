Popular restaurant named among Top 100 in UK

A popular Whitley Bay restaurant has been named among the top 100 in the country – less than a year after opening.

Hinnies, on East Parade, is just one of four establishments in the north east to make the list compiled by OpenTable.

Andy Hook, managing director of Hinnies Restaurant.

OpenTable, the online restaurant booking service, has put the top 100 list together based on more than 465,000 reviews left by verified diners.

Andy Hook, owner of Hinnies, said: “We’re really delighted to receive this accolade less than 12 months after opening Hinnies.

“We knew we had been OpenTable’s Diners choice for several months but hadn’t dreamed we’d be on the top 100 list alongside other top restaurants around the country.

“The news comes just a few weeks after being shortlisted for Best Small Business of the Year in the North Tyneside’s Business Awards so we couldn’t have asked for a better year.

“The recognition by OpenTable is testament to the hard work put in by the staff and we’d like to thank the people of Whitley Bay and North Tyneside for supporting us.”

Andy also opened Dobson and Parnell on Newcastle’s Quayside this month and is expanding his Blackfriars Restaurant into more unused buildings within the Blackfriars site in February 2017 to including a Parlour room, bigger cookery workshop and medieval, wine tasting rooms meeting rooms and a refurbishment of the restaurant.

Adrian Valeriano, vice president, Europe, OpenTable, said: “OpenTable diner reviews have always been, and will continue to be, one of our key pillars for ensuring customers discover the right dining experience for their needs.

“We’re always so pleased to highlight the exceptional efforts of these restaurants chefs and staff, and provide them with some well-deserved recognition.”

The complete top 100 list may be viewed at www.opentable.co.uk/m/best-restaurants-in-united-kingdom