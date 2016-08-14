POVERTY: Help with struggles

Research published by the Trussell Trust brings home the desperate choices facing many families this summer.

The findings reveal that a fifth of parents will skip a meal during the school holidays so that their children can eat. As many as 1.5 million people could be forced to forgo food.

As a charity fighting poverty in the UK, we hear from families who are struggling with decisions like these every single day.

We know that the extra financial costs that the school summer holidays bring create added pressure for families who are already struggling to afford housing, food and other essentials.

We are working with the Trussell Trust and other organisations to ensure that support for families is as accessible and prominent as possible.

We urge anyone who is struggling to use our free Benefits Calculator and other help at Turn2us.org.uk to find out quickly and easily what support could be available. It could make all the difference.

Simon Hopkins

Chief Executive

Turn2us