Prestigious award for wildlife haven

A coastal wildlife site in Whitley Bay has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the best in the world.

This international award for Brierdene is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards and is well managed by Friends of Brierdene volunteers to maintain its natural beauty.

International Green Flag Award Scheme manager Paul Todd said “Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

North Tyneside Coun John Stirling, Cabinet member for the environment, presented the award to a group of volunteers during their weekly Saturday morning work session.

Steve Stone, volunteer coordinator, said: “We know how much natural wildlife spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the dene to such a high standard.”

The Brierdene is a small coastal dene, on the northern edge of Whitley Bay, and the site is of ecological significance in the local area.

It covers an area of more than five hectares and contains neutral semi-improved grassland and scrub habitat, which support a variety of flowering and non-flowering plants, birds, mammals and invertebrates.

For more information about the dene and the Friends of Brierdene, as well as upcoming events, visit the website friendsofbrierdene.org.uk