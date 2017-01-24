Search

Print deal is renewed

Paul Brown, graphic designer at TyneMet, George Young, director SOS Group, and Stephen Butters, senior software, server and end user computing administrator, TyneMet.

A print service provider has certainly made a good impression on TyneMet College.

The college has worked with SOS Group since 2003 and has hired it to provide a fully-managed print service for the last six years.

Now it has renewed the long-standing contract, which sees SOS Group provide 80 machines across four sites, including desktop printers, colour multi-function devices and production printers, used by more than 450 staff and 3,500 students.

College computer administrator Stephen Butters said: “We have standardised and up-to-date equipment throughout the college, which has simplified things enormously.”