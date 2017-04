An emergency prison recall has been issued for a man who has links with North Tyneside.

Northumbria Police are asking for the public's help to trace 29-year-old Terry Brown.

He is wanted by police as he is believed to have breached the terms of his licence.

Brown has links to both the Newcastle and North Tyneside areas.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting reference srn201789.