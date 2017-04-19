Problem tenant evicted from Whitley Bay flat

A problem tenant causing misery to residents in Whitley Bay through his anti-social behaviour has been evicted.

Whitley Bay Neighbourhood Policing Team received a steady stream of calls over several months from residents about violence, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at 9 Cheviot Court, concerning tenant David Bell, 42, and his visitors.

Officers worked with landlord Bernicia Homes to tackle the problem which began back in October 2016, speaking with Mr Bell about his behaviour, being advised he was risking his tenancy if he continued to behave in this manner.

But after Mr Bell continued to cause problems, he was evicted.

PC Parker said: “We believe everyone should feel safe and happy in their homes and neighbourhoods, and we will take necessary and prompt action to protect that right.

“We hope that by removing this tenant it will have a massive positive impact on the other residents of the block who have had to endure countless incidents of noise, disorder, drunkenness and violence stemming from this flat.

“We work closely with our partners to protect our communities and residents and give an appropriate response to the issues they raise.”

“It is important that tenants realise the effect their behaviour has on others and understand that their behaviour has consequences.

“We will continue to work together with our partner agencies to take enforcement action against anyone whose behaviour is having a detrimental effect on the community.”

Bernicia Homes enforcement officer, Daniel Finn said: “Bernicia will take whatever action is required to ensure our tenants enjoy peace and quiet in their own homes.

“We will continue to work with our partners, Northumbria police, to tackle anti-social behaviour and ensure that we make it clear to all current and prospective Bernicia tenants that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with concerns about crime or disorder where they lives is asked to contact their local neighbourhood policing team on 101.