Project celebrates £400k Lottery win

A charity supporting people with learning disabilities has received a £400,000 lottery boost.

LD:NorthEast, based in Wallsend, has received the money from the Big Lottery Fund for its Tomorrow project, which has been running for five years.

The project supports people to do things others can take for granted in life such as having fun and making friends.

It helps people with issues such as dealing with minor health ailments or a problem with a bill, building resilience and to encourage people to live life to the full.

David Robinson, chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this fantastic endorsement from the Big Lottery Fund.

“This grant will enable us to continue to make a massive difference to so many people.

“Some of the people we support have previously led very isolated and lonely lives, which can have a significant affect on their health and wellbeing.

“The Tomorrows project will continue to have a big impact on people who often have very few people in their lives.”

Jacqui Thompson, operations manager at LD:NorthEast, said: “Our team of staff and volunteers know first hand just how crucial this project is.

“It has never been more important to support so many people who receive little or no social care support at all.

“For many, this project has been life changing and for some, life saving. I’m very proud of the work we do.”

A range of activities are organised and led by staff and volunteers, in line with what people accessing the project want.

Elaine Hill, chair of trustees at LD:NorthEast, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by everyone involved in the Tomorrows project and great recognition of the work of our staff and volunteers.

“Trustees are very pleased to be able to offer this important support as there is so much more to do to ensure people growing older with learning disabilities lead fulfilling, inclusive lives, especially in times where so little support is available to them.”

James Harcourt, England grant making director, Big Lottery Fund, said: “We are proud to celebrate projects that make a difference to people and the communities they live in.

“Whether the grant is for £500, or £5m, our funding is used to run amazing projects led by local people. It really is life changing.”

To find out more about LD:NorthEast’s Big Lottery Funded Tomorrows project, contact Julie Redpath, Projects Co-ordinator on 0191 262 2261 or email Julie.redpath@ldne.org.uk