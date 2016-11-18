Project in appeal for voting help

Young carers are calling for support to help win funding of up to £25,000 as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2016.

The Young Carers Project, an independent charity run by North Tyneside Carers’ Centre, supports 420 young carers aged five to 18 who help look after a family member or friend who is ill, disabled, has mental health difficulties or misuses drugs or alcohol.

The Project is relying on votes from the public as only projects with the most votes will become finalists.

To cast your vote, visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-1454 before Friday.

Claire Easton, chief executive, said: “We know that this project makes a difference to the lives of the young carers we support.

“We support young carers who are socially isolated to access peer support and develop friendships.”

“We increase young carers’ confidence and self-esteem and encourage them to have aspirations beyond caring.”

One young carer who accessed support from the Young Carers Project said: “I love the project, it helps me loads, because it helps me think positive about myself.”

For more information about the North Tyneside Carers’ Centre Young Carers Project, visit www.ntyoungcarers.com