Project is a big hit with youths

The first Leaders for Life project delivered by YMCA North Tyneside has already proved successful, with 14 young people, aged from 13 to 18, in attendance.

The project, funded by Karbon Homes, encourages young people from the borough to become contributing members of the community through a programme of street work and intervention activities. Those engaged in the programme receive support to stay away from anti-social behaviour and are offered help to get into employment, education and training.

The project is tackling the low satisfaction of things to do and places to go in the area, as well as transforming the attitudes and behaviours.

It is delivered every Monday from 5.45pm until 7.30pm at St Paul’s Community Partnership Church, Willington Quay. Contact Warren at the YMCA on 0191 257 5434.

Or call into St Paul’s Community Church.