PROJECTS: Put horse before cart

This country has had a housing shortage for years and to be on target building should have started 25 years ago.

Now we are told that in 2040 only electric cars will be sold in the UK, assuming we have a UK then.

Can we expect to see power points springing up outside every terraced house in the next year and onwards? I suspect maybe 2039.

It would be nice to see the horse before the cart for once.

One of the suggestions for power transfer is coils under the road. I wonder where the money will come from. We can’t afford to repair the potholes at this time.

Many years ago, I remember the Scottish piper playing The Lament To The Rocky Road To Aden. I think the roads in Aden were better then than Churchill Street in Howdon is now.

R Baird

Tynemouth