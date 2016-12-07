Prolific burglar jailed over festive period

A prolific burglar will spend Christmas behind bars.

Dayna Marie Carr, of Bewicke Road, Wallsend, was jailed for two years and six months when she appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary at an address in Ifracombe gardens in Whitley Bay on October 2. She sneaked into the home through an unlocked rear door and stole some cash, as she was leaving she was challenged by the householder and ran off, discarding the property as she went.

Detective Sergeant Jill Hall said: “Dayna Marie Carr is an habitual criminal with an appalling record and having her behind bars will go a long way in helping us continue to reduce burglaries in the North Tyneside area.

“This woman is a prolific burglar and I’m pleased she has received a custodial sentence which means she will not be at liberty to commit further crime over Christmas.

“She has a long history of committing sneak-in offences which cause real misery. It’s good news for local residents that she will not be able to continue to offend over the festive period and for some time to come.

“Burglary is a horrible crime to have to suffer and when it happens it is particularly upsetting for victims.”

“I want to reassure residents that we will do all we can to keep burglars off our streets and get them behind bars, where they belong.

“We continue to work hard to prevent burglaries from taking place and to target and take action against those people involved in such crimes and have them brought before the courts.”