PROM: Keep up maintenance

I have just cycled along the new prom on Whitley Bay seafront and would like to say what a great job by all involved.

We have waited so long for this to become a reality.

My only concern is, as it was earlier stated that the large increase in our council tax was to help fund this project, that the council keeps the new prom maintained and does not allow it to fall into an unsightly, embarrassing eyesore, as it did with its predecessor.

It must understand that as lovely as new things may look in their infancy, all things must be maintained to keep looking their best.

That’s what Joan Collins said anyway.

Andrew Potts

Whitley Bay