Pupils are on song for charity concert

Pupils were on song as they helped raise money for charity.

Choirs from Kings Priory School, in Tynemouth, took part in the 34th annual CLIC Sargent Carol Concert, held at The Sage in Gateshead.

The concert, conducted by Dr Malcolm Moffat, was also made up of the Newcastle Hospitals Choir, New Tyneside Orchestra, The Northern Doctors Chorus and Highfield Middle School Choir.

Elizabeth Johnston, deputy curriculum team leader for art, music and design at Kings, said: “One of the genuine pleasures of my job is witnessing pupils grow in confidence and reach their full potential.

“I was the proudest music teacher in the country when our combined choirs and orchestra came together to perform at The Sage Gateshead to raise money for CLIC Sargent.”

New this year was a separate evening concert, which featured a Musical Jamboree of wind, string and voice including the Ukes of Northumberland and included Jazz performers from Kings Priory School.

Mrs Johnston added: “The choirs performed with professionalism and true musicality during the afternoon carol concert and then showed unbelievable stamina and commitment to stay for a second concert in the evening.

“To quote one of the audience members the pupils ‘sparkled and brought the world class venue to life’.”

The compere for both concerts was BBC weatherman Paul Mooney.