Pupils complete epic 100-mile fund-raising cycle ride

A group of students got on their bikes for a fund-raising appeal.
The eight students at Beacon Hill School, in Wallsend, were joined by a former pupil for the challenge.
The pupils, all aged 16 to 19 and who have severe learning difficulties, rode from Berwick to Tynemouth, completing the 100-mile trip over three days.
They began their training last winter, with two of them only recently learning to ride a bike.
On the second day, they spent nearly 12 hours in the saddle as they completed 40 miles, reaching their overnight stop-off exhausted.
But they were given a warm welcome by family, friends and members of the public when they arrived in Tynemouth.
The students are raising money for a new school minibus, and after stopping off at the Rendezvous Cafe in Whitley Bay, staff donated the cost of the drinks to the appeal.
