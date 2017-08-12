Pupils cruise to design contest

Students were on the crest of a wave after being asked to design posters for a ferry company.

Year 9 pupils from Whitley Bay High School, who have been learning about classic advertising campaigns, were challenged to come up with a design to help promote DFDS’s Newcastle-Amsterdam route.

They travelled on a mini cruise to the Dutch city to provide inspiration. While on board, they sampled the entertainment, restaurants and cabin accommodation. On arrival at Amsterdam, they explored the Van Gogh Museum and Anne Frank house, as well as taking photographs as they moved around the city to help inspire their poster designs.

Graphic designer Laura Thomson and copywriter Katie Watson, from the marketing team at DFDS, then hosted a special event at the company’s North Shields office where the shortlisted students had the opportunity to present their design.

The winner, by Abigail Hoyland and Mya Matthews, featured Amsterdam’s famous canals. They have each won a mini cruise for four people so they can travel back to Amsterdam with their families.

Laura said: “We were delighted to get involved with Whitley Bay High School’s marketing project by providing feedback on their poster designs. The designs that the students presented were really impressive and it was tough to choose one winner, but Abigail and Mya’s poster featured one of Amsterdam’s most famous attractions and we felt it captured the excitement of discovering somewhere new through travel.”

Teacher Anna Richardson said: “The students were excited about the prospect of travelling by ferry and thoroughly enjoyed being on board the ship.

“They really appreciated getting to experience Dutch culture first-hand and using their time in the city to inspire their artwork.

“The project was all about learning by experiencing the real world. Being able to travel to Amsterdam and then to present their designs to the professionals working in marketing at DFDS was a fantastic opportunity for the group.”