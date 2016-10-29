Pupils get to meet their Snowdog creation

Youngsters were given their chance to visit their own little Snowdog.

Pupils from St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School, in North Shields, were able to spend time with Neve Snow at Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium.

Four Little Snowdogs – each of which has its own unique artwork designed by youngsters – and Dogfish, their big Snowdog designed by TV presenter Pam Royle, are based at the attraction.

It was the first time the Year 1 and 2 pupils from the North Shields school had the opportunity to see five snowdogs.

For Neve Snow’s design, the pupils used well-known local North East landmarks, many from North Shields, in their composition which also compares the similarity of the Angel of The North with the giant statue of Christ The Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

Blue Reef’s Rosie Wiggin said: “We were so pleased to be able to welcome the children and show them their Little Snowdog.

“Their design not only looks beautiful but also represents a lovely story of their link to the schools in Brazil.”

There are 97 little Snowdogs in total, all grouped into packs. They are all designed to be in places which are easily accessible by public transport.

Once the trail ends, the sculptures will be auctioned at a glittering event in December 2016, to raise funds for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.