Pupils greenlight healthy eating

Specialist school nurses have been encouraging school children in North Tyneside to eat healthy food.

Woodlawn School, in Whitley Bay, has partnered up with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s school nursing service as part of a project promoting healthy food and drinks.

Team leader for the service Elaine Davies has been working closely with head teacher Gill Wilson, as well as the school council, to get pupils to design a new fruit muffin as part of a competition.

The two winning entries, apple, orange and strawberry and blueberry, apple and pear, are to be included on the school lunch menu.

To celebrate the project’s success, the school council dressed up in giant fruit and vegetable costumes to deliver a school assembly with Elaine, the school cook and pupils taking part in a tasting session.

Elaine said it had been a pleasure to work with the school.

She added: “The enthusiasm the pupils have shown for the project has been wonderful and it’s great that the new muffins on the menu are a lasting reminder of its success.”

Ms Wilson said that, although the project has a serious health message, it had been above all ‘a lot of fun’. She hopes it will help improve the health and wellbeing of pupils and their families.

The school, primarily for children and young people with disabilities and complex health needs, is currently fundraising to build a new school garden to grow vegetables.