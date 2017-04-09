Pupils have a blast with experiments

Youngsters had a blast as they were given a closer insight into British Science Week.

Pupils from Forest Hall Primary School witnessed an array of spectacular experiments conducted by Mike Fletcher, a biology and chemistry teacher at Sunderland College.

The college’s programme Spectacular Science, geared towards children of primary school age, is made up of startling experiments and practical workshops to excite youngsters.

Experiments involve a ping pong cannon, burning methane and making elephant toothpaste by combining a mixture of chemicals.

Mike said: “We have created our Spectacular Science event as a way of inspiring young children to become passionate about science.

“Statistics show there is a drop off in children’s interest in science between the ages of nine and 11, so it’s really important to engage youngsters during this time by demonstrating science using a fun and hands-on approach.”

Mike added: “The event has been met with a fantastic reception and it is terrific to see so many young faces in awe as they watch me bring science to life.”

The visit to Forest Hall Primary School also included workshops around the theme of astronomy, which involved pupils from Year Four analysing ‘Martian’ soil and students from Year Two measuring craters.

Steph Young, Year One teacher, said: “I loved the experiments – they were both fun and exciting. It was a real treat for the children who were fully engaged.”

Ten-year-old Grace Armstrong, a year five pupil, said: “It was really good. At first I didn’t understand the science, but when he demonstrated it, I got it!”