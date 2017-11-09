Pupils have a butchers at award-winning shop

A group of students were given a butchers at how food is prepared at an award-winning establishment.

The food students from Whitley Bay High School spent time at C Nicholson & Son butchers, in Park View, Whitley Bay.

The special visit was part of the events held at the butchers to mark National Sausage Week, which saw the shop also run a number of promotions.

During the visit, the students were given the chance to gain a greater understanding of sausage production and to have a go at producing some sausages for themselves.

They were able to see how sausages are produced from start to finish thanks to Mark Nicholson, and had a tour of the butchers shop – from the raw meat storage and maturation fridge to the on-site bakery.

Kathryn Meadows, whose great-grandfather opened the shop more than 100 years ago, said: “This is the first time we have invited Whitley Bay High School students to come down and visit us.

“It gave the students an opportunity to come and see what we do but also have an insight into production and how the sausages are actually manufactured – from the delivery of the whole pig all the way to storage and presentation of the sausages in the counter.

“As a business, we think it is very important for people to know where their meat comes from and the efforts we make to ensure it is the best – our sausages are still linked by hand – the old-fashioned, traditional way.

“Mark is in charge of sausage production and his skills have been mastered for years – starting at the shop, washing dishes.

“His sausages have won numerous awards.”