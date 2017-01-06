Pupils help raise money for charity

Students have helped raise thousands of pounds to support a charity’s work around the world.

More than 200 pupils at Rockcliffe First School, in Whitley Bay, took part in fund-raising events in aid of Lepra.

And along with sponsored activities, they managed to raise £2,500 for the international charity.

Lepra works in India, Bangladesh and Mozambique and focuses on people who are trapped by disease, poverty and prejudice. It works to improve not only the health of an individual but their overall well-being and livelihood.

Rockcliffe headteacher Sharron Colpitts-Elliott said: “This was an excellent opportunity for our children to have fun at the same time as raising funds for a really interesting international charity.

“They have learned a lot about important global issues and now have more awareness of the world around them.”

Lepra works with schools, community groups and churches to raise awareness about neglected diseases and people marginalised by society.

Angela Lisle, Lepra community fund-raiser, said: “Rockcliffe School have been great supporters of Lepra over the years and have helped us to change so many lives. We think it’s wonderful that their pupils are so dedicated to making a difference to those less fortunate than themselves.”

Two pupils who received a special mention were Dylan Mason, of Year 3, for raising £184 and Eddie Bevan, from Reception, who raised £152 in a junior triathlon.