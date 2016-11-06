Pupils put ‘big school’ to the test

Primary school pupils have been given an early taste of secondary school life.

Year six students from seven feeder primary schools visited Bedlingtonshire Community High School this autumn.

The youngsters took part in a number of subject activities in maths, science, chemistry, drama, history and music.

Students and staff enjoyed looking at the cells of a banana, and some were also able to make something to take home with them in a design technology class.

The taster days are part of the transition programme at the school to ensure that students get the opportunity to visit the high school as many times as they can before starting there to help make the transition from primary to secondary as smooth as possible.

Many of the pupils taking part in the taster day later visited the school with their parents during an open evening.