Purse-theft investigators want to trace man on CCTV footage

Police believe this man can help their investigation into the theft of a purse in North Tyneside.

It happened at Morrison’s store, Hillheads Road, Whitley Bay, on Thursday, May 26,when a purse containing bank cards was stolen.

Police investigating the theft have released the CCTV image of a man who it is believed may be able to help with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 046731F/16 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.