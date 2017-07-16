Quality award for site manager

A site manager overseeing the construction of hundreds of new homes have been honoured for his work.

Miller Homes’ Paul Ritchie is celebrating after receiving a Quality Award in the first round of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

Paul, site manager at Miller Homes’ Wheatfields development in Seaton Delaval, was joined by colleague John Harrison, site manager at the Portland Wynd development in Blyth, amongst nine Miller Homes site managers across the UK to be recognised by the national awards.

Paul, 41, from Wallsend, said: “This is my eighth consecutive Quality Award and it feels great to have been recognised by the NHBC once again.

“Fingers crossed that I will be awarded my seventh Seal of Excellence at the second stage of the awards later this year.”

Chris Endsor, chief executive of Miller Homes, said: “Building new homes safely and to the highest standards is a key priority for Miller Homes.

“We are very proud of all of our site managers who have received this recognition from the industry for their commitment and dedication to achieving these standards day in and day out at their developments.”

Neil Jefferson, managing director of the NHBC, said: “Congratulations to all of the 2017 Quality Award winners.”

“The strength of this year’s entries coupled with the judges’ long and hard deliberations over selecting around 450 winners from more than 16,000 site managers should give great pride to them all and their teams.

“Every year the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards give us the chance to celebrate the efforts site managers go to promoting continuous improvement in the quality of new homes, year on year, for homeowners and their families to enjoy.”

For more information on Miller Homes North East call 03300 371 997 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx