Two young women in North Tyneside have received the royal seal of approval for their efforts in guiding.

Adele Nichol-Wilson, of the 2nd Willington Quay Brownies and 9th Wallsend Guides, and Ashleigh Mitchell, of the Willington Quay Rainbows and 2nd Battle Hill Guides, have both received the Queen’s Guide Award – the highest achievement in the organisation.

They received their awards at the House of Commons, marking three years of work.