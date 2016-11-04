Rachel’s a slimming superstar

A successful North Tyneside slimming consultant has been sharing her tips after being recognised as one of the best in the country.

Rachel Falcus, who runs the Killingworth Slimming World groups for some 400 members, was invited to the company’s Gold and Pearl Day for its 90 highest achieving consultants, putting her in the top 2.5 per cent nationwide.

As part of the event at Nottingham Belfry Hotel, Rachel, who graduated from the Slimming World Academy in December 2010, was invited to discuss best practice and give advice on ensuring members achieve their targets.

She also heard from company directors about future plans, and took part in an interactive workshop with chief executive Caryl Richards on how to ‘supercharge’ support.

“When the event invite dropped through my letterbox I was buzzing with excitement – it was such an honour to be treated to this special day by Slimming World,” she said.

“The event itself was inspiring and motivating from start to finish. I think I spent most of the day smiling from ear to ear.”