Raise a glass to the beer festival

Cheers! Raise a glass to Tynemouth Beer Festival.

Sixty beers and 20 ciders and perries will be served up at the annual festival at Tynemouth Cricket Club, Preston Avenue, North Shields.

Breweries represented include Cullercoats, Northern Alchemy, Blue Square, Here Be Monsters and Three Kings.

The festival is open today from 6pm to 11pm and then tomorrow and Saturday, from noon to 11pm.

There will be live music from Green Day tribute band Dookiefield and singer/songwriter Sam Gibson on Friday night, and Scratch the Surface, four lads from North Durham, and singer/songwriter Stephen Mordue on Saturday night. Hot food will be available on all three days.

Admission is £10, including a commemorative glass, souvenir pen, programme and two £1.75 beer tokens.

Profits from the festival, sponsored by East Coast Taxis, will be shared between the cricket club’s senior and junior sections, to help pay for important improvements to the club, and junior kit and coaching.

Tickets and beer tokens can be bought online at www.tynemouthbeerfestival.co.uk