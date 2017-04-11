Rare duck spotted in North Tyneside park

Birdwatchers are being attracted to a North Tyneside park thanks to a special visitor.

A rare drake Ferruginous duck has been spotted at the Silverlink Park.

James Walsh, of North England Ecotourism, said: “This species has the official classification of being a national rarity with just five to 20 birds generally seen in the UK per year. It is easily recognised with its warm chestnut plumage and bright eye colour.

“I was visiting the area for a Northern Powerhouse Conference but walked out to visit this beautiful Silverlink Park to photograph the Ferruginous duck and enjoy the scenery.

“I’m very impressed with the ecology of this area, especially the Rising Sun Country Park.”