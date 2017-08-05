Readers help get debut author Daniel into print

Debut author Daniel James has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get his first novel into print.

The writer and journalist, from Cullercoats, is raising funds for his debut novel through pre-order sales directly from his publisher Dead Ink Books’ website.

Every copy sold will go towards the crowdfunding target and will help make the book a reality.

If the campaign is successful, the novel – The Unauthorised Biography of Ezra Maas – will be launched in bookshops in November this year.

Daniel, 36, said: “It’s been my dream to become a published author since I was a little boy and I’m asking for the North East to get behind me.

“Dead Ink Books is a small, independent publisher who need to supplement their budget for my novel with money raised through crowdfunding and pre-order sales.

“The novel won’t happen if people don’t pre-order it this month, so if it sounds like the kind of book you’d love to get lost in, please pre-order your copy today. Every order counts and I really appreciate everyone’s support.”

He added: “What happened to Ezra Maas is one of the biggest mysteries of contemporary art – in some circles he is regarded as one of the most influential 20th-century artists – but no one has been able to write a book about his life or work until now due to legal issues with his estate and the intense secrecy of his friends and cult-like followers.”

Every copy pre-ordered during August will help make Daniel’s novel a reality. To pre-order, visit www.deadinkbooks.com/crowd fund