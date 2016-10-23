Recent plans submitted to council

Longbenton: George F White, land east of Salters Lane, residential development of approximately 160-180 new homes including affordable.

North Shields: Lisa Blacklock, 104 Morwick Road, single-storey front and side extension and single-storey rear extension.

Wallsend: Persimmon Homes, in a field to the north of 45 Sunholme Drive, replacement of previously-approved 12 three-storey flats with 16 flats over four storeys.

Whitley Bay: Bill Walting, 4-4B Jesmond Terrace, change of use from shop to two residential flats at ground floor and external alterations.