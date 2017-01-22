Recognising Michael’s milestone

A volunteer who has helped thousands of North Tyneside residents with their problems has been honoured for his long service.

Michael Spicer MBE worked as a generalist adviser with Citizens Advice North Tyneside for more than 20 years, before joining the trustee board.

At the bureau’s annual meeting he was honoured for his 30 years’ service as a volunteer.

Director Mark Almond said: “Michael has been a great asset to the service and for over 30 years he has made an enormous contribution to the welfare of the people of North Tyneside.”

Michael was presented with a certificate acknowledging his tremendous contribution to the service by trustee board chairman David Peel.