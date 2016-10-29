Recognition for work in the community

A borough councillor has been shortlisted for a national award, just months after being elected.

Cullercoats ward councillor Karen Lee has been shortlisted for the 2016 Councillor Achievement Awards for Communicator of the Year.

The seventh annual awards ran by Local Government Information Unit (LGiU) and Churches, Charities and Local Authorities (CCLA), are the only national ceremony to honour the work of councillors from across the country.

Coun Lee, also managing partner at Tynemouth-based business consultancy Blackswan, was shortlisted in the communicator award for her work in keeping in touch with her ward via social media, newsletters and blogs.

She said: “I’m delighted to be shortlisted for the communicator of the year award as I think communication is vital between the residents in my ward, other councillors and officers at the council in order to effect change.

“I feel honoured to be shortlisted so soon after being elected.”

LGiU chief executive, Jonathan Carr-West, added: “For the past seven years we have been showcasing the incredible work of councillors from across the country. Each year we are blown away by the calibre of entries.”

“The 2016 Councillor Achievement Awards shortlist is by far our best yet, surpassing all expectations.

“These councillors have tackled some of the toughest issues in the country and day in and day out are the ones that are making our communities better places to live. We are so pleased to honour their achievements and look forward to announcing the winners next month.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Tuesday, November 1, at the Guildhall’s Livery Hall in London.