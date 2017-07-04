Record amount raised at Cullercoats Harbour Day

A record-breaking amount of money was raised for a lifesaving organisation.

Thousands of people took advantage of the sunny weather to descend on Cullercoats beach for the RNLI’s Cullercoats Harbour Day.

A packed Cullercoats Harbour Day helped raise �12,000 for Cullercoats RNLI. Picture by Amma Heslop/RNLI Cullercoats.

And the event raised a total of £12,180 from all the staffs, attractions and station shop.

Attractions included a bouncy castle, coconut shy, face painting, pony rides, hook a duck while the crazy golf appeared the most popular with queues all day.

Visitors were able to take a look around the lifeboat, which took part in a demonstration, and there was also hot dogs, burgers, home-made cakes and scones.

The event – organised by the Cullercoats and Whitley Bay Ladies Lifeboat Guild and lifeboat volunteers – was opened with singing from the choir of Cullercoats Primary School and more live music, provided by local band The Parish.

Frank Taylor, RNLI Cullercoats operations manager, said: “Funds raised for Cullercoats RNLI are purely made from donations and events like this.

“I must pass on my appreciation to the Cullercoats and Whitley Bay Ladies Lifeboat Guild who worked tirelessly organising Harbour Day months beforehand as well as the volunteer crew and helpers who work on the various stalls.

“To raise a record £12,000 is a magnificent effort and I must give thanks also to all the local businesses and people who donated prizes for the raffles and products for the stalls.”

“I feel Harbour Day brings the whole community together to celebrate and recognise the work and dedication of the volunteer crew and everyone involved in the successful operation of the station.

“This support is always appreciated by everyone here at Cullercoats Lifeboat.”