Record funds raised at school’s fair

A Whitley Bay school is celebrating a hugely successful summer fair.

More than 1,400 people flocked to Marine Park First School’s MarineFest summer fair, raising record funds.

Isabelle Gauthier gets her face painted at Marine Park First School's summer fair.

A total of 500 burgers and 250 hot dogs were cooked with a record breaking £6,275 was raised – almost £1,400 more than the previous year.

Families enjoyed performances from pupils, a Bubbleologist, a bouncy castle, disco dome, little and large sumo wrestling, afternoon teas, barbecue food, hook a duck, splat the rat, tombola, raffle and lucky dip.

Stephen Easton, Headteacher, said: “It was a fantastic day and we are delighted by how much was raised.

“On behalf of the school I would like to thank everyone who made the day possible and who supported the fayre.”

Emily Wood enjoys the bubbles at Marine Park First School's summer fair.

Marine Park PTA Chair, Aoife Forbes, said: “The success of this year’s Fayre is testament to the fondness felt for Marine Park in our local community.

“It’s also thanks to the legacy left by previous PTAs and the hard work they all put in over the years – we are incredibly grateful to them and are very happy to continue where they left off.”

Charlotte Wood wins a teddy bear at Marine Park First School's summer fair.