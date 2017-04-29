Recycling plant makes £1m investment in equipment

A major investment in new machinery is paying off for a Wallsend firm.

In the last 12 months, O’Brien Waste Recycling Solutions – based in Potter Street – has spent £1million on new plant machinery from Liebherr.

The purchase of the equipment is part of continual expansion by the business as it hits the £30million turnover mark this financial year.

Jon Hurford, O’Brien Waste Recycling financial director, said: “Working with other businesses who use our own services underpins our continued growth.

“We firmly believe that the key to regional growth is by using and supporting other local businesses.

“Liebherr Sunderland is part of a much larger multi-national group and expects a very high level of service, which we pride ourselves on being able to provide.”

Ralph Saelzer, managing director for Liebherr Sunderland Works Ltd, said: “The partnership with O’Brien has worked very well for two years now.

“Their service-levels are excellent and due to the proximity of their recycling centres to our Sunderland operation, transportation costs of waste are reduced and as a result of that, so is our carbon footprint.

“The percentage of waste material we recycled was already good, but O’Brien have worked closely with us help increase that and we value their service-driven approach.

“Of course we are always happy to see our plant equipment being used locally.

“The Sunderland plant is a key part of our UK operation.”

Mr Hurford added: “It is exciting times in the waste industry as an increasing amount of businesses are focusing on sustainability and environmental performance.”