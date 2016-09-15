REGENERATION: A great deal taking place

Your recent letters page had worthy input on diverse matters, (News Guardian, September 1).

An irate resident of Whitley Bay referred to ‘huge anger and frustration’ of local people concerning seafront works that started some time ago and had resulted in a few fragments here and there, saying nothing has happened to match the promises and publicity for major works intended for the coast.

The extent of such works involve Cullercoats, Tynemouth, and in my experience the North Shields Fish Quay and estuary, as well as riversides, all at a cost.

My very recent visit to Whitley Bay Watts Slope informed me that the slope had been ‘remade’ to a very good standard, suitable for able and disabled to safely reach the beach and the newly restored public toilets.

Many of we disabled cannot go onto the sand, but we do need the toilets.

There was work-in-progress by various contractors near Watts Slope, going north.

The hotel site was also very busy, and I believe this will make rapid progress as it will not be subject to the severe restrictions where engineering is immediately at the edge of the North Sea.

A great deal of my information comes from the News Guardian, and, when appropriate, I consult people who are responsible for the coast projects to amplify such information before I embark on any contributions to ‘Your letters’.

Some funding has only just been awarded, surely?

Though not seen for a few months, the lobby of local critics of the council’s management of these works makes representations from time to time.

It seems to me that “large sections of metal fencing” have to be paid for by someone, and if the reason is not apparent, it will be for something important.

Also the fact that no immediate heavy work is taking place at the partly demolished South Parade area may well be similar.

It seems to me a great deal is taking place, in fact.

AM Johnson

Cullercoats