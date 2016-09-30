REGENERATION: Bring back happy image

Three years after her inception as mayor Norma Redfearn realised that the pricing/renewal arrangements for the seafront are unacceptable and need review, (News Guardian, September 15).

This is the latest excuse for delay, the last in 2015 said to be “we do not want to disturb nesting seabirds”. Where these were nesting is anybody’s guess as we walk the beach regularly and cannot see any obvious nest sites close to the demolished retail sites.

Meanwhile, the dome is now a dark shade of green, and the only signs of progress are the miles of grim perimeter fencing.

It appears that Norma is determined to eliminate the “kiss me quick” and happy image that Whitley Bay once had and replace it with throngs of people gazing in amazement at the new Premier Inn.

I strongly suggest that councillors all take a bus trip to Seahouses to see what a really popular seaside resort looks like and return Whitley Bay to being a fun place to visit, instead of a never ending, dreary building site.

I say this on behalf of local people, all of us being totally fed up with the inordinate and unacceptable delays in this project.

Dave Branthwaite

North Shields