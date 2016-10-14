REGENERATION: Commending the council

As a long-standing resident of Whitley Bay I would like to commend the efforts and focus of North Tyneside Council on the regeneration of the town’s infrastructure.

This complements the improving local economic situation and increasing appetite of house buyers for property in Whitley Bay.

I am disappointed and annoyed by the inability or refusal of some residents to appreciate this situation.

It should be obvious even to laymen that large-scale engineering work and the associated consultation, planning and surveying processes cannot take place overnight.

This is particularly true of projects where sensitivity to conservation and environmental issues is a factor, such as the Spanish City Dome and Central Lower Promenade.

Kelly Oliver Dougall

Whitley Bay