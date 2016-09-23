REGENERATION: Disappointed yet again

So North Tyneside Council has announced that the current ‘works’ south of the Spanish City are now to be put on hold, (News Guardian, September 15).

I can’t say I’m surprised.

I’m glad that the grassy bank idea for the Southern Promenade has now been abandoned, but the area needs to be neatened up urgently, certainly before next summer.

It’s a complete eyesore.

In my opinion, the work on the Northern Promenade should be stopped for the time being, the fences taken away and resources transferred immediately to the Southern Promenade, where a cheap but durable solution should be found.

The walls could be faced in concrete, the ‘missing’ pavement rebuilt as a wooden platform, and hopefully the balustrades returned.

A few months ago, I felt slightly more upbeat about the redevelopment of Whitley Bay.

There were signs of improvement in the building of the hotel, new toilets at Watts Slope and new businesses opening.

Now I’ve taken up my default position – downhearted and disappointed.

Noreen Rees

Whitley Bay