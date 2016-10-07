REGENERATION: Give credit where due

I am sorry to say that some local residents have such short memories of Whitley Bay.

I have just received the News Guardian and can hardly believe how people once again are complaining, without giving any credit to the council for all the work. More has happened lately than for years.

The entertainment on the Plaza all through the summer, and also at Tynemouth Station, has been above standard and completely free.

The car show recently was amazing, with 400 cars of all types and ages. The music provided by local jazz groups was on a very good stage, with lots of chairs. There were dodgems, cars, roundabouts, lots of food and ices. I wonder how many of those complainers bothered to attend?

C Carter complains of rubbish (News Guardian, September 22), but I also walk along the front on Tuesday mornings to a class at Waves and commented how clean the Links were. Often hundreds of people had been there on Sunday.

I do agree, however, that some shopkeepers could do a lot more to clean their pavements. I worked with my parents in Whitley Road and on the sea front in the 1950s and 60s, and the first thing all shopkeepers did was to swill the fronts with buckets and brooms.

I disagree with Noreen Rees, who says that the work should stop on the north lower prom. That is the area where most visitors and holidaymakers go, and now that Watt’s Slope is nearly finished, it is logical to continue there and wait for new plans to be passed for the central lower prom, which has not been used much since all the shops closed years ago.

Has Mark Holmes had a camera on the new bicycle path? To say that it has been only used by three people per week is crazy.

The ‘Master plan’, as he calls it, has been delayed for many years by the lack of funds, but also by the negative views of many residents, who have repeatedly signed petitions opposing plans and suggestions.

P.S. The southern lower promenade is in Rockcliffe area.

Audrey Coulter

Address supplied