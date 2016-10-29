Region’s stars unite for charity

The first year of a new north east fundraising show saw the best of regional talent take to the stage in support of two charities.

The North East United show took place in the King Street Club in North Shields last month in aid of Help Save Frankie Sherwood and Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care.

The line-up included Lorraine Crosby, who appeared on Meatloaf’s No.1 hit I Would Do Anything For Love, award winning singer Junior Turner, The Hudson Sisters, Peter Kelly, Jess Wood and Steve Lee, who performed to a packed house.

The night raised £1,174, with £587 going to each charity.

“I would love every year for this show to get bigger and better, and for it to become the Sunday for Sammy of Clubland,” said Junior Turner, who plans to organise the event annually.