RELATIVES: Looking for ancestors

I am helping my wife and father-in-law trace their ancestors.

My wife’s Gran, and father-in-law’s mother was Mary Boardman, who was born November 22, 1921, and died in Hull in 1991, but we have been unable to trace her parents.

Her first known address was 5 Beverley Villas, Cullercoats, in 1943. She went on to marry Kenneth Newton in 1944 in Tynemouth.

We have been unable to trace her birth as it seems it was not registered. Her marriage certificate does list a father as George William Boardman, colliery stoneman, who was deceased at her wedding in 1944.

We have a picture of what we believe is her father/step father. He is wearing regalia as if a mayor, mason or member of another society. The picture was taken in Accrington. While she was alive she always used to say it was her father, but we have no proof of this.

If you can help, call me on 07734 047361.

Stephen P Brotherton

Beverley

East Yorkshire