Remembering loved ones for Mesothelioma Day

Families affected by the devastating illness mesothelioma are to come together for a day of action.

Wallsend-based The Mick Knighton Mesothelioma Research Fund are holding their Action Mesothelioma Day on Friday, July 7.

Taking place at Walkerville Community Centre, in Pinewood Close, Newcastle, there will be a host of events between 10.15am and 2pm.

Dr Penny Wood, chief executive of the British Lung Foundation, and Dr Alistair Greystoke, medical oncologist at the Northern Centre for Cancer Care, along with other experts will be in attendance.

Following the seminar, white doves symbolising Love, Hope and Remembrance will be released in the memorial gardens outside the Centre, honouring those whose lives have been lost to this devastating cancer.

Chris Knighton said: “The North East is one of the areas worst affected by the disease in the UK. Action Mesothelioma Day provides information on much needed support, care and access to information about treatments.”

Anyone who wants to attend Action Mesothelioma Day and/or include the name of a loved one in the Commemorative Roll Call should contact Chris Knighton on 07706 469111 or email Chris.Knighton@mkmrf.org.uk

Action Mesothelioma Day began in 2006 and is now a national event, bringing together mesothelioma patients, their families, health and legal professionals, and all those who have been affected by this devastating disease.