Remembering the fallen

Communities around North Tyneside paused this morning to honour the men and women who died for their country.

At 11am today (Friday), businesses, shops, and people took part in a two minutes silence to remember those who had died during the two world wars and more recent conflicts.

TyneMets Uniformed Services department take part in a Remembrance Day parade at the Wallsend Dene Memorial.

And as part of Armistice Day, services also took place at War Memorials in the borough.

Dignitaries made up of council officials, retired servicemen, current servicemen and cadets laid wreaths at the memorial in Killingworth.

Elsewhere, TyneMet College’s Uniformed Services department paid their respects by performing a Remembrance Day parade at the Wallsend Dene Memorial.

The parade was led by two members of the Fifth Fusiliers who remarked on the student’s hard work to perform a co-ordinated drill.

Lance Corporal Daniel Swales said: “The TyneMet Uniformed services team have really impressed me with their teamwork, Remembrance Day brings a realism to the careers in service, today is a very poignant day for me, whilst serving in Afghanistan I lost six comrades so today I remember them.”

In a moving parade, spectators and students fell silent at 11am to honour and remember the fallen. TyneMet’s students performed drill movements in uniform and laid a poppy wreath at the memorial, paying respect to service men and women.

TyneMet’s Uniformed Services teacher, Phil Holgate said: “It’s really important that our students get involved and understand the significance of remembrance day, they have all been working extremely hard to ensure their drill technique is perfect.

“I’m extremely proud of the students, they have showed a remarkable amount of professionalism to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict.”