Remembrance services to honour the fallen

Services are taking place around North Tyneside to honour the men and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.

People are being invited to honour those who fought and died in the two World Wars and more recent conflicts.

A service will take place at the Jig Saw War Memorial, Killingworth, at 11am on Friday. A two-minute silence will be followed by the laying of wreaths and Remembrance Crosses.

A host of parades and services will take place on Remembrance Sunday.

A service will take place at the War Memorial, Burns Closes, Wallsend, at 11am. The procession will set off from Richardson Street at 10.35am.

In North Shields, a service will take place at the War Memorial, Hawkeys Lane, at 11am. The procession will leave Queen Alexandra College at 10.35am.

A parade will leave the Forest Hall Ex-Serviceman’s Institute, Crescent Way North, Longbenton, at 10.30am to head to St Bartholomew’s Church for a service at 11am.

Whitley Bay, North Shields and District Royal British Legion are holding a service at the War Memorial, The Links, Whitley Bay, at 3pm. The parade will leave the Legion, Victoria Terrace, at 2.30pm.