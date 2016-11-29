Reminder over issues with faulty electrical goods

Residents are being reminded of their rights if they purchase faulty electrical goods this Christmas.

Citizens Advice North Tyneside is urging people to know their rights as part of National Consumer Week – which runs until Sunday.

Mark Almond, director of Citizens Advice North Tyneside, said: “This Christmas people don’t need to be stuck with electrical goods that don’t work.

“Knowing your rights means if something goes wrong, you can approach the retailer for a repair, refund or replacement confident they should help find a solution.”

“We would encourage shoppers to have a quick read of our top tips so they know where they stand, or contact us if they need further advice.”

Research shows that 66 per cent of people had a problem with a faulty electrical item in the last two years.

However, 28 per cent were initially turned away by retailers when they tried to get a repair, replacement or refund, despite the retailer having a responsibility to offer a solution.

The survey findings suggest that both shoppers and retailers may not be aware of their rights and responsibilities around faulty electrical goods.

Among the advice from Citizens Advice North Tyneside is:

• Don’t put up with broken electrical goods – if an item breaks and it’s not your fault, you have a right to a free repair, replacement or refund depending when and where you bought it;

• Don’t attempt to fix it yourself, return it to the retailer. It is the responsibility of the retailer to help you resolve the problem, not the manufacturer.

• If it is bought within the last 30 days you can get a refund on a faulty product; bought within the last six months you are entitled to have it repaired or replaced once; bought more than six months ago you may still get a repair or replacement but you will only get a partial refund to reflect the use you’ve got out of the item.